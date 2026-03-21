OpenAI CEO Sam Altman sister’s abuse claims against him dismissed for now

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman won dismissal of a lawsuit by his sister claiming that he sexually abused her for almost a decade.

OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman won dismissal of a lawsuit by his sister claiming that he sexually abused her for almost a decade.

US District Judge Zachary Bluestone in Missouri ruled on March 20 that the claims were “untimely” because the alleged abuse was so long ago. But Judge Bluestone said Ms Ann Altman can revise and refile her complaint.

“The court’s ruling relates to procedural matters, which have no bearing on the substance of Ann Altman’s claims,” Mr Ryan Mahoney, one of her lawyers, said in a statement. “The court granted leave for Ms Altman to file an amended complaint, which we will do promptly. We will also continue with discovery as scheduled.”

Legal representatives for Mr Sam Altman declined to comment.

In January 2025, Ms Ann Altman alleged that Mr Sam Altman abused and manipulated her while they were growing up in Missouri in the late 1990s to early 2000s. She claimed the abuse began when she was three years old, and the last instance allegedly occurred when he was an adult, but she was still a minor.

At the time, Mr Sam Altman posted a statement on behalf of himself, his mother and brothers, calling the claims “utterly untrue”.

In March 2025, while denying Ms Ann’s claims, Mr Sam sued her for defamation, claiming her “false statements” had tarnished his reputation and caused emotional pain.

His attorneys also claimed Ms Ann Altman sued him “for the improper purpose of pressuring him to accede to her demands for unrestricted financial support”.

In the March 20 ruling, Judge Bluestone said Mr Sam Altman can proceed with his defamation claim. BLOOMBERG