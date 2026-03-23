OnlyFans owner Leonid Radvinsky dies of cancer at 43

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OnlyFans, an adult-content platform, surged in popularity during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Leonid Radvinsky, the owner of adult‑content platform OnlyFans, has died of cancer at the age of 43, the company said in a statement on March 23 .

“We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Leo Radvinsky. Leo passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer," an OnlyFans spokesperson said. “His family have requested privacy at this difficult time.”

Mr Radvinsky, a Ukrainian-American entrepreneur, acquired Fenix International, the parent company of OnlyFans, in 2018 and served as its director and majority shareholder.

He also runs Leo, a venture capital fund he founded in 2009 that focuses primarily on investments in technology companies.

OnlyFans, founded in 2016 by British entrepreneur Tim Stokely, surged in popularity during the Covid-19 pandemic as lockdowns drove creators and consumers online, turning the subscription-based platform into a mainstream source of income and entertainment globally.

Reuters reported in January that OnlyFans was exploring the sale of a majority stake to investment company Architect Capital in a deal valuing the company at about US$5.5 billion ( S$7.02 billion ), including debt. REUTERS