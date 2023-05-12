One Canadian police officer killed, two wounded in shooting at home

OTTAWA - A person in Ontario shot three police officers who responded to a report of a gunshot at a home in a rural part of the Canadian province early on Thursday, killing one of them and wounding two, authorities said.

At about 2 a.m. (0600 GMT), a shooter opened fire on the officers as they arrived at the house in Bourget, about 50 kilometres east of Ottawa, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said in a statement.

All three officers were taken to an Ottawa hospital, where one died. One person was taken into custody, police said, adding that there was no risk to public safety.

The OPP is expected to provide more details at a briefing in the afternoon.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Sergeant Eric Mueller was killed in the line of duty. “Awful news coming from Bourget, Ontario this morning,” he wrote in a Twitter post, sending condolences to family, friends and colleagues.

Killings of police officers when on duty in Canada are relatively uncommon. Including Mueller, at least four officers have been killed so far this year. In 2022, the total was five, according to data compiled by the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. REUTERS