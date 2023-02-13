On climate, most corporations more talk than action

PARIS - The world’s biggest and richest companies are failing to deliver on their climate pledges, according to an in-depth analysis released on Monday that calls on governments to crack down on corporate greenwashing.

Under growing pressure from shareholders, governments and consumers, companies are racing to roll out strategies to reduce the carbon emissions of their operations, along with their products and services.

Twenty-four multinationals examined have all endorsed the Paris Agreement target of capping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, and aligned themselves with UN-backed campaigns to ensure that business plays its part in decarbonising the global economy.

Staying under that critical temperature threshold will require slashing global greenhouse gas emissions 45 per cent by 2030, and reaching “net zero” – with any residual emissions balanced by removals – by mid-century, the UN’s IPCC science advisory panel has said.

But the 2030 pledges of the 22 companies that made them would only slice 15 per cent off their collective emissions, the report found.

And net zero targets adopted by all 24 multinationals – if met – would barely remove a third of their current emissions.

“The overwhelming majority of these corporations are simply not delivering the goods they promised,” the 2023 Corporate Climate Responsibility Monitor concluded.

Climate think tanks Carbon Market Watch and NewClimate Institute did a deep-dive into sectors ranging from the auto, shipping and aviation industries, to retail fashion, high tech and food, to steel and cement. No oil or gas companies were included.

Vague ‘net zero’ pledges

With combined earnings of more than US$3 trillion (S$4 trillion), the two dozen companies under the microscope account for some four per cent of all global emissions – two billion tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) or its equivalent each year.

Analysts assessed the integrity of each corporation’s climate plan, looking at the accuracy of self-reported emissions, targets set for reducing them, progress to date, and how heavily pledges depend on carbon offsets.

Offsets represent a tonne of greenhouse gas emissions removed or avoided by projects such as forest preservation or replanting, clean cookstoves to improving the soil’s ability to store carbon.

“At a time when corporations need to come clean about their climate impact and shrink their carbon footprint, many are exploiting vague and misleading ‘net zero’ pledges to greenwash their brands while continuing with business as usual,” said Carbon Market Watch executive director Sabine Frank.