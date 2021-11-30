Omicron poses very high global risk of infection, WHO warns

GENEVA • The heavily mutated Omicron coronavirus variant is likely to spread internationally and poses a very high risk of infection surges that could have "severe consequences" in some places, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said yesterday.

No Omicron-linked deaths had been reported yet, though further research was needed to assess its potential to escape protection against immunity induced by vaccines and previous infections, it added.

The health ministers of the Group of Seven (G-7) industrialised countries held an emergency meeting yesterday on the Omicron strain. They praised South Africa for the work it has done in detecting the Omicron variant and alerting others. They also said they recognised the strategic relevance of ensuring access to vaccines, and would take forward their donation commitments.

BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are working on vaccines that specifically target Omicron in case their existing shots are not effective against the new coronavirus variant, the companies said yesterday.

In anticipation of increased case numbers as the variant, first reported last week, spreads, the WHO urged its 194 member states to accelerate vaccination of high-priority groups and ensure plans were in place to maintain health services.

"Omicron has an unprecedented number of spike mutations, some of which are concerning for their potential impact on the trajectory of the pandemic," the agency said. "The overall global risk related to the new variant... is assessed as very high."

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus sounded the alarm at the start of an assembly of health ministers that is expected to launch negotiations on an international agreement on preventing future pandemics.

"The emergence of the highly mutated Omicron variant underlines just how perilous and precarious our situation is," Dr Tedros said.

"Omicron demonstrates just why the world needs a new accord on pandemics: Our current system disincentivises countries from alerting others to threats that will inevitably land on their shores."

The new global deal, expected by May 2024, would cover issues such as sharing of data and genome sequences of emerging viruses, and of any potential vaccines derived from research.

Omicron was first reported last Tuesday from South Africa, where infections have risen steeply.

It has since spread to some one dozen countries, many of which have imposed travel restrictions to try to seal themselves off. Japan yesterday joined Israel in saying it would close its borders to foreigners.

The WHO reiterated that countries should use a "risk-based approach to adjust international travel measures in a timely manner".

"The impact on vulnerable populations would be substantial, particularly in countries with low vaccination coverage," it added.

Senior United States government scientist Anthony Fauci yesterday urged people to get vaccinated after Canada confirmed its first cases of the new strain.

"A variant like this - although there's a lot we don't know about it, one thing we do know is that vaccinated people do much, much better than unvaccinated people, and particularly when you boost someone," he said.

