'Old man out!': Anger in Kazakhstan focuses on ex-leader

ALMATY, KAZAKHSTAN (AFP) - As protesters armed with sticks and discarded police shields prepared to storm the mayor's office in Kazakhstan's largest city Almaty, they marched to chants of "old man out!"

They were not referring to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, 68, but Mr Nursultan Nazarbayev, the octogenarian who after more than a quarter century in office picked career diplomat Tokayev as his loyalist successor in 2019.

Since Kazakhstan's independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, Mr Nazarbayev has been synonymous with the world's ninth-largest country, a majority Muslim Central Asian state rich in oil.

But the 81-year-old has yet to appear in public since the country was plunged into unprecedented chaos this week when armed clashes between protesters and police escalated from demonstrations over a New Year fuel price hike.

For many residents of the city of 1.8 million people, the strongman who styles himself as a force for stability in the wider region is an increasingly incendiary and divisive figure.

"Kazakhstan has been turned into a private company of the Nazarbayevs!" vented a 58-year-old called Saule, as Almaty residents surveyed the charred, bullet-strewn territory of the presidential residence whose now-battered gates open out onto a street named after him.

"One clan lives well and everyone else is in poverty," complained Mr Yermek Alimbayev, a builder who was chatting with volunteers manning a makeshift checkpoint in the city, where Kazakh military and a force from the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) have secured strategic buildings.

Statue torn down

In one particularly striking image this week, demonstrators pulled down a statue of Mr Nazarbayev in the provincial town of Taldykorgan.

The breadth and depth of anger now laid at his door would once have been unimaginable.

Credited with overseeing impressive economic growth in the years after the millennium, the one-time steelworker and Communist Party bigwig benefited from a personality cult that blossomed even as local incomes were hammered by successive economic crises.

Image consultants promoted his reputation abroad as an elder statesman committed to nuclear diplomacy and world peace.

Among them was former British prime minister Tony Blair, who continued to advise Mr Nazarbayev even after police lethally repressed a 2011 oil strike in the western town of Zhanaozen, where this week's unrest over the fuel price hike began.

While the precise contours of the political crisis that has engulfed Kazakhstan are unclear, it is evident that the ruling elite has been roiled.

On Saturday, authorities announced the arrest on treason charges of Karim Masimov, a high-profile Nazarbayev ally who was dismissed from his post as security committee chief at the height of the unrest.

A notice on the presidential website said Mr Tokayev had also appointed a new man as the committee's first deputy - a role previously occupied by Mr Nazarbayev's nephew, Mr Samat Abish.