Oil spill pollutes nature reserve in Ecuadoran Amazon

QUITO, ECUADOR (AFP) - An oil spill in eastern Ecuador has reached a nature reserve and polluted a river that supplies water to indigenous communities, the country's Environmental Ministry said on Monday (Jan 31).

Nearly two hectares of a protected area of the Cayambe-Coca national park have been contaminated, as well as the Coca river - one of the biggest in the Ecuadoran Amazon - the ministry said in a statement.

The park of some 400,000 hectares is home to a wide variety of protected animals and holds important water reserves.

Heavy rains caused a mudslide in the eastern Napo province on Friday, during which a rock struck and ruptured a pipeline owned by private company OCP Ecuador.

Neither the government nor OCP Ecuador have quantified the extent of the spill, but the environmental authority has described it as a "major" pollution event.

"Our staff are monitoring 210 kilometres of the Coca River and its tributaries and coordinating containment and remediation where traces of hydrocarbon are identified," the ministry said.

Emergency committees, it added, were deployed to Napo province and neighbouring Orellana to "guarantee safe water for consumption of the population".

'Water cannot be used'

OCP Ecuador said on Monday that "small traces" of oil had reached water sources.

"We are in the process of remediation of the affected soil and also of the vegetation, as well as those small traces that remained in the watercourse," OCP president Jorge Vugdelija said.

The company had built retention pools in which to collect the spilled oil, and managed "to contain the vast majority," he added.

The recovered crude was transported in tankers to storage warehouses elsewhere.