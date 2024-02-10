Officials report drone attack on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second city

FILE PHOTO: Local residents stand next to a grocery store damaged during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine January 31, 2024. REUTERS/Yevhen Titov
Updated
35 sec ago
Published
37 sec ago

Drones attacked civilian infrastructure late on Friday in and near Kharkiv, Ukraine's second city, and officials reported explosions in the city.

Regional governor Oleh Synehubov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said drones had damaged civilian infrastructure in the city's Nemyshlianskyi district. Reporters from Suspilne public television observed the glow of a fire over the city.

Synehubov said a cafe had been hit in Velykyi Burluk, a town east of Kharkiv.

Kharkiv has been under attack regularly since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and has been a frequent target of Russian assaults in recent weeks. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top