New York’s Metropolitan Museum to let French make 3D copies of 2 16th-century sculptures

NEW YORK - Two 16th-century sculptures, jewels of French Renaissance art, have been on display since 1908 at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.

But thanks to modern technology and an unusual agreement, precise 3D copies will be made and installed in the French castle where the originals long resided.

The facsimiles plan is the fruit of a rare partnership between the Met, as the New York museum is known, and the Dordogne department in south-western France.

The statues, both from the early 1500s and by an anonymous sculptor, represent Biblical scenes entitled Entombment Of Christ and Pieta With Donors.

A tourism promotion agency in the Dordogne, Semitour, will be working with the Atelier of Fac-Similes Perigord to make the replicas over the coming months.

For nearly 400 years, the originals graced the chapel of the Biron chateau in the Dordogne.

Built on a strategic promontory, the sprawling fortress comprises buildings from different eras, including a dungeon dating to the 12th century.

Damaged and rebuilt repeatedly through the centuries, the chateau has belonged since 1978 to the Dordogne department, which declared it a historic monument, Dordogne president Germinal Peiro said during a visit to the Met.

The technology to be employed in copying the sculptures was described to Agence France-Presse by Mr Francis Rigenbach, who heads the Perigord atelier, and Dr C. Griffith Mann, the Met’s medieval art curator.

Using 3D scanners to make digital images of the sculptures, artisans will be able to create replicas without having to move or disturb the monumental originals.

“By making a digital ‘cast’, we can employ non-invasive techniques to produce identical copies,” said Mr Rigenbach.

He added that “90 per cent of the artistic work” will involve reproducing signs of wear, such as the patina on the ageing marble originals – though both statues are considered exceptionally well-preserved.

The replicas, to be returned to their original spots in the Biron chapel, will cost around €350,000 (S$499,000), Mr Rigenbach added.

His atelier is famed for having copied the celebrated Lascaux cave – including its prehistoric wall art – for a museum in Montignac, in northern Perigord.