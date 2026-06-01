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Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang delivering his keynote speech as part of the Computex 2026 AI exhibition in Taipei on June 1.

– Nvidia is entering the PC market with a new chip aimed at loosening the stranglehold of Intel technology in that arena and modernising the machines for the artificial intelligence era.

Starting in September, Nvidia’s new RTX Spark Superchip will debut in laptop and desktop computers from leading PC brands, including Dell Technologies and Lenovo Group, its chief executive officer Jensen Huang said at the Computex trade show in Taipei on June 1 .

The product is a combination of a microprocessor and a graphics chip, built with help from Taiwan’s MediaTek, that will run Microsoft’s Windows on Arm operating system.

Now a dominant player in data centres, Nvidia is taking another run at the PC processor market after being part of an effort that fizzled out more than a decade ago.

This time, it is doing so from a position of strength, able to devote more resources to the effort than any incumbent or would-be rival, such as Qualcomm with its line of Snapdragon products for PCs.

For Nvidia, the venture also adds to efforts to keep its central role at the heart of all AI development and use.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said the first new laptops built with RTX Spark will target the premium segment and be geared to eliminate the compromises of the competition.

“The RTX Spark looks to transform the traditional app-centric PC to a real useful Agentic AI personal computer, which will eventually be in every home in coming years as private edge AI agents become pivotal,” said Neil Shah, Counterpoint Research co-founder.

“This is going to be the RTX Spark moment for the personal computing segment, like how iPhone, ChatGPT or DeepSeek have been,” he added.

The efficiency of the chip means PC makers will be able to offer extremely powerful machines that are still thin and light.

Subsequent versions of the technology will allow for a broader spectrum of prices , Nvidia said.

In the past, a deeper foray into the PC market would have represented a major expansion of scope and opportunity for Nvidia. But now, its data centre chip line-up delivers revenue that dwarfs the combined sales of its nearest rivals.

Nvidia’s sales in its most recent quarter were roughly equal to Intel and Advanced Micro Devices’ (AMD) annual total for 2025.

Still, investors who have bid up Nvidia’s shares on the back of the meteoric rise of AI may welcome it enhancing its presence among products that will deliver the technology to end users.

Despite posting growth that eclipses other chipmakers, Nvidia’s stock has lagged the performance of the benchmark Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index in 2026.

‘Spark’ for personal computing

The RTX Superchip will feature a central processing unit that has up to 20 computing cores and a Blackwell-generation graphics processor with 6,144 cores. The two elements will share built-in memory, making them better able to handle large AI models and high-end games.

These will use Nvidia’s NVLink interface to communicate, bringing a slice of data centre technology to PCs .

The chip design will be manufactured by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co , using its N3 process technology.

Nvidia said it has worked with Microsoft for years to prepare the new devices and ensure software support that will make the use of Arm Holdings tech finally take hold in the Windows PC world.

Microsoft and Qualcomm have together promoted similar PCs for over a year, though with limited impact.

Outside of Apple’s Mac line-up , most PCs use processors made by Intel or AMD. Arm’s advantage over those incumbents is much better power efficiency, but it has lagged in software compatibility.

New Nvidia-based machinery will be better able to cope with AI models and functionality in commonly used software. For example, Adobe’s Photoshop is being reworked to better respond to AI-based prompts to generate image and video content.

The new devices will also boost gaming capabilities, allowing laptops to handle high-end titles, Nvidia said.

In general, Nvidia-based PCs will be able to run large AI models securely, giving users easily implementable controls on what data and software are accessed.

Such safeguards will speed up the transformation of PCs into personal assistants that do more than respond to user input. Common activities such as searching e-mail or more complex tasks such as identifying and then fixing bugs on a website will become much easier, says Nvidia.

The company declined to give performance comparisons to existing and planned devices based on competitor technology. That information will be offered up when the new machines are ready to go on sale, it said.

It does not expect the component supply constraints in the chip industry to impact availability. BLOOMBERG, REUTERS