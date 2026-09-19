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Nvidia CEO says there’s ‘0% chance’ that world will end in 2030

In an interview with CBS News, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said: “However it’s characterised, 2030 is not going to be the end of the world.”

Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang renewed his pushback against AI doomsday scenarios, saying that the technology does not pose an extinction risk to humanity.

“However it’s characterised, 2030 is not going to be the end of the world,” he said in an interview with CBS News.

“There is a 0 per cent chance it’s going to be the end of the world.”

During multiple appearances at events in recent days, the CEO has reiterated his stance that artificial intelligence can be safely managed.

Huang, whose company is the leading provider of AI processors, has also argued against the need for new regulations.

Researcher Jacob Coxon kicked off a wave of AI unease with his resignation from Anthropic earlier in September.

He warned that the researchers building AI “earnestly believe that it could kill us all by the end of the decade”.

During the CBS interview, which is slated to air in full on Sept 20, Huang argued that the industry should not slow down.

“We should go as fast as we can, irrespective of anyone else,” he said.

“But we would never, ever, and never should, ship products before they’re ready and deliver products that are unsafe.” BLOOMBERG