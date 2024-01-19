NTSB chair says it will scrutinise Boeing door plug, reveals it was made in Malaysia

WASHINGTON - Jennifer Homendy, chair of the United States’ National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), on Jan 18 said that Boeing chief executive officer Dave Calhoun called after a cabin panel on a Boeing 737 Max 9 jet blew out in midair, and told her “they want to rectify” errors made in the past.

She made her remarks to reporters after she gave a briefing to House of Representative lawmakers investigating the Jan 5 Alaska Airlines incident, when a mid-air cabin blowout took place on an eight-week old jet.

“He (Calhoun) called me and said they’ve made errors in the past, and they want to rectify that,” she said. “Great, but my focus is less on the executive team and more on what happened here with this aircraft.”

Boeing and Spirit AeroSystems, which makes and installs the door plug on the Max 9, have so far been “very cooperative,” she said.

Ms Homendy said the NTSB will move next week onto destructive testing of the door plug, or testing to the exact point of failure. So far the investigation has not been able to establish whether the door plug was outfitted with the four bolts that prevent it from vertical movement, but she said it is too early to say whether the root cause was missing or wrongly installed bolts.

“We’re also looking at the seal. We’re looking at, was there any sort of structural flexing of the aircraft?” she said. “It may not be bolts.”

A day earlier, Ms Homendy had revealed that the door plug on the Max 9 was produced by a Spirit facility in Malaysia.

The NTSB is looking at the door plug transfer from Malaysia to Wichita, Kansas, and then onto the fuselage, along with the shipment by rail to Boeing’s Renton, Washington, facility and the planemaker’s “quality assurance” work, she said.