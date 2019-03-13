Norwegian Air to seek compensation from Boeing for 737 Max groundings

OSLO (REUTERS) - Norwegian Air will seek compensation from aircraft maker Boeing for lost revenue and extra costs stemming from the grounding of its fleet of 737 Max 8 aircraft, the Oslo-based carrier said in a statement to Reuters on Wednesday (March 13).

"We expect Boeing to take this bill," Norwegian said.

The Oslo-based carrier has 18 'Max' passenger jets in its 163-aircraft fleet. European regulators on Tuesday grounded the aircraft following Sunday's deadly crash of a similar plane in Ethiopia.

Norwegian cancelled at least three dozen departures on Wednesday, its website showed, most of which were due to fly from airports in Oslo, Stockholm and other Nordic cities.

The company said it aimed to minimise the impact on passengers by booking them on to other flights and utilising other types of planes from its fleet to help fill the gaps.

“We are able to accommodate most intra-European passengers by these efforts but are still working on other options for our passengers travelling between Ireland and the US,” Norwegian said.