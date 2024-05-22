Norway to recognise Palestinian state, NRK and Aftenposten report

OSLO - Norway's government will announce on May 22 that the Nordic country recognises an independent Palestinian state, public broadcaster NRK and daily Aftenposten reported, citing unnamed sources.

Norway's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Irish government will also announce on May 22 the recognition of a Palestinian state, a source familiar with the matter said on May 21.

European Union members Ireland, Spain, Slovenia and Malta have indicated in recent weeks that they plan to make the recognition, arguing a two-state solution is essential for lasting peace in the region. REUTERS