Norway to recognise Palestinian state, NRK and Aftenposten report

Other EU member states have argued that a two-state solution is essential for lasting peace in the region. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
May 22, 2024, 01:57 PM
Published
May 22, 2024, 01:25 PM

OSLO - Norway's government will announce on May 22 that the Nordic country recognises an independent Palestinian state, public broadcaster NRK and daily Aftenposten reported, citing unnamed sources.

Norway's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Irish government will also announce on May 22 the recognition of a Palestinian state, a source familiar with the matter said on May 21.

European Union members Ireland, Spain, Slovenia and Malta have indicated in recent weeks that they plan to make the recognition, arguing a two-state solution is essential for lasting peace in the region. REUTERS

