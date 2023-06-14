Norway projects a cautionary tale about carbon capture and storage, report says

SINGAPORE – Governments and fossil fuel giants are pinning their hopes on capturing and storing carbon emissions from polluting industries, to allow them to keep producing more oil and gas while, hopefully, also addressing climate change.

But an analysis of two carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects in Norway, often touted as success stories, finds that both have troubled histories and should not be used as models for future CCS projects because the geology of each location is unique.

Indeed, the two projects are a cautionary tale for investors, said the report’s author, Mr Grant Hauber, strategic energy finance advisor for the Institute of Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA), a United States-based think tank.

The 62-page study published on Wednesday draws on a wealth of information about the Sleipner and Snohvit projects. The subsurface areas are among the most studied geological fields in both oil and gas and carbon dioxide (CO2) storage globally, the report notes, and more than 150 academic papers have been published about the projects.

CCS involves capturing CO2 produced from oil and gas extraction or from power plants and polluting industries such as cement and steel plants. The CO2 is compressed and piped deep underground for long-term storage in certain types of rock formations, such as saline aquifers or depleted oil and gas reservoirs.

The technology has long been touted as a climate solution but in reality has proven to be costly, energy-intensive and problematic, with concerns about the CO2 leaking out.

Chevron’s A$3 billion (S$2.7 billion) Gorgon project in Western Australia, the world’s largest CCS project, has consistently failed to achieve its target of capturing 80 per cent of the CO2 in the project’s gas stream, according to IEEFA, underperforming its targets for the first five years of operation by about 50 per cent.

CCS projects intended to capture CO2 emissions from power stations have also struggled to take off because of costs and reliability issues. Only one project remains in operation, at the Boundary Dam coal plant in Canada, though China has been piloting a number of CCS projects at coal plants.

“Even with big investments and the best technology, there is no guarantee that CO2 will be stored reliably and permanently,” said Mr Hauber.

“Each site has to be approached with fresh eyes. Each solution is unique. And each of those solutions will need to have redundancy, just in case,” he told The Straits Times.

His analysis comes ahead of the United Nations’ COP28 climate talks in December. Fossil fuel-producing nations, including conference host the United Arab Emirates, are eagerly promoting CCS as a way to reduce oil and gas sector emissions while pushing for billions of dollars in new oil and gas production.

Big CCS projects are planned around the globe, including in Malaysia and Indonesia, while Shell Singapore said in 2022 that it was exploring shipping CO2 captured from its operations in the Republic to Brunei for storage.