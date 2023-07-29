North Atlantic ocean temperature sets record high of 24.9 deg C

WASHINGTON - On the heels of a new record high in the Mediterranean, the North Atlantic reached its hottest-ever level this week, several weeks earlier than its usual annual peak, according to preliminary data released on Friday by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The news comes after scientists confirmed that July is on track to be the warmest month in record history – searing heat intensified by global warming that has affected tens of millions of people.

“Based on our analysis, the record-high average sea surface temperature in the North Atlantic Ocean is 24.9 deg C (observed on Wednesday),” Mr Xungang Yin, a scientist at NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information, told AFP.

The record is particularly startling as it comes early in the year. Usually, the North Atlantic reaches its peak temperature in early September.

The previous record high was recorded in September 2022 at 24.89 deg C, Mr Yin said.

NOAA, which has been tracking sea temperatures since the early 1980s, will need about two weeks to confirm the preliminary findings.

The Mediterranean Sea reached its highest temperature on record on Monday amid an exceptional heat wave in Europe, Spanish researchers said.

The record of 28.71 deg C was announced by Spain’s Institute of Marine Sciences, which analysed data from satellites used by the European Earth observation program Copernicus.

Those experts said they measure the daily median sea surface temperature, rather than the average, because it is less susceptible to extreme spikes in temperature in isolated areas of the sea.

The Mediterranean region, hit by record temperatures in July, has long been classified as a hotspot of climate change.

Atlantic record likely to be broken again

The sea surface temperature in the North Atlantic is “expected to continue to increase through the month of August”, Mr Yin said, adding it was “highly likely” the record would again be broken.

The new high of 24.9 deg C is “more than one degree warmer than a 30-year climatological normal, calculated from 1982 to 2011”, he added.