Normalisation of ties with Israel contingent on Palestinian issue: Saudi minister

SINGAPORE - The normalisation of Saudi Arabia’s relations with Israel remains on the table despite a setback from the Israel-Hamas war and is “contingent on a pathway to a peaceful resolution” of the Palestinian issue, said Mr Khalid Al-Falih, the kingdom’s investment minister.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was clear on this point during previous discussions on normalisation, said Mr Al-Falih at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum at Capella Singapore hotel on Wednesday.

“The setback over the last month has clarified why Saudi Arabia was so adamant that a resolution to the Palestinian conflict has to be part of a broader normalisation in the Middle East,” he said.

The establishment of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel, brokered by the United States, would be a major milestone in Arab-Israeli relations.

In September, before the onset of the war, the Saudi crown prince had told US media outlet Fox News that “every day we get closer” to normalisation.

The war broke out on Oct 7 when Hamas fighters burst across the fence enclosing Gaza and killed 1,400 Israelis, mostly civilians. Since then, Israel has laid siege on the coastal strip, killing more than 10,000 people.

“The Palestinian people have had their basic rights taken away, and the right for statehood and peaceful existence unfulfilled, and it’s time to use this awful situation now to bring that to the fore and to resolve it,” Mr Al-Falih added.

Speaking at the same session, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said the recent developments in the Gaza Strip illustrated that the Palestinian issue needs to be resolved “right up front”.

In the initial euphoria of the Abraham Accords, there was a sense that the focus was on economic development, and that “maybe somehow, wishfully, magically, the unresolved political questions will disappear”, he recounted.

The Abraham Accords, which the US helped to broker, are a series of normalisation agreements between Israel and Arab nations signed in 2020. Saudi Arabia is not among the signatories.

Dr Balakrishnan said that in his view, there was no viable alternative to the resolution of the Palestinian issue besides a two-state solution. But it was problematic that support for a two-state solution among both the Palestinian and Israeli people had been falling in recent decades.

“If you think carefully about it, one state must mean, by definition, the violent elimination of the other people,” he said.

“You need cool-headed people in the middle of the political milieu, on both the Palestinians and the Israeli side, to get together and say, look, how are we going to live and let live?”

Earlier in the week, Singapore’s Parliament unanimously condemned the violence against innocent civilians in the Israel-Hamas conflict, and stressed that Singapore must never allow external conflicts to disrupt racial and religious harmony in the city state.