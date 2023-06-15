‘No job for humans’: The harrowing work of content moderators in Kenya

Meta said in an e-mail to AFP that content reviewers “are not required to evaluate any set number of posts, do not have quotas and aren’t pressured to make hasty decisions.

“We both allow and encourage the companies we work with to give their employees the time they need to make a determination when reviewing a piece of content,” it added.

None of the content moderators AFP spoke to imagined the adverse effects such work would have on them.

They say they have not consulted psychologists or psychiatrists, because of a lack of money, but recount symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Mr Brownie said he is now “afraid of kids because of the child soldiers, the brutality I have seen children doing”.

He is also uncomfortable in crowded places “because of all the suicide videos I’ve seen”.

“I used to be a party freak… I haven’t been to a club for three years now. I can’t, I’m afraid.”

Amin said there have been physical effects too – his weight dropped from 96kg when he started to around 70kg today.

The moderators say they have become numb to death or horror. “My heart... became a stone. I don’t feel anything,” said Tigist.

‘Needed the money’

Meta told AFP it has “clear contracts with each of our partners that detail our expectations in a number of areas, including availability of one-to-one counselling, extra support for those that are exposed to more challenging content”.

“We require all the companies we work with to provide 24/7 on-site support with trained practitioners, an on-call service and access to private healthcare from the first day of employment.”

But the content moderators claim the support offered by Sama through “wellness counsellors” was not up to par, with vague interviews, little follow-up and concerns about the confidentiality of their exchanges.

“The counselling sessions were not helpful at all. I don’t say they were not qualified, but I think they weren’t qualified enough to handle people doing content moderation,” said Amin.

Despite their traumas, those employed by Sama say they stayed on because they needed the money.

Paid 40,000 shillings (S$383) a month – and another 20,000 shillings for non-Kenyans – their salary is more than double the minimum wage.

“From 2019 until today, I haven’t had the chance to get another job anywhere, even though I’ve tried applying a lot. I had no other option but to stay here and work, that’s why I stayed for so long,” said Amin.

‘Frontline of defence’

Mr Brownie said the moderators turned to “coping mechanisms”, with some using drugs such as cannabis, according to those who spoke to AFP.

Once a fan of comedies, Mr Brownie immersed himself in horror films, saying it was a way to blur reality.

“It made me try and imagine that what I was dealing with wasn’t real – although it is real,” he said, adding that he also developed an addiction to watching violent imagery.

“But one of the biggest coping mechanisms was that we are convinced that this job is so important.”

“I felt like I was beating myself up but for the right reasons… that the sacrifice was worth it for the good of the community.

“We are the frontline of defence for Facebook… like the police of social networking,” he said, pointing to work including stopping advertisements for illegal drugs and “removing targets” on people facing death threats or harassment.

“Without us, social networks cannot exist,” he added. “Nobody is going to open Facebook when it’s just full of graphic content, selling narcotics, blackmail, harassment...”