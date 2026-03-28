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No injuries in rooftop explosion, fire in downtown Toronto

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TORONTO, March 27 - A pair of explosions on the roof of a downtown Toronto building prompted an emergency response on Friday but no one was injured, officials said.

Emergency crews responded after two explosions were heard and a billowing plume of smoke could be seen rising from a six-story commercial building in a densely populated area close to the city's financial district.

Deepak Chagger, a spokesperson with Toronto Fire Services, said the fire broke out in an area of the roof where construction work was taking place. He said three propane cylinders had ruptured as a result of the fire.

Fire crews extinguished the fire and there were no injuries reported, Chagger said. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.