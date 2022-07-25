Must-reads

THE BIG STORY

Ukraine proceeds with exports after missile attack

Ukraine is pressing ahead with efforts to restart grain exports from Odesa and other Black Sea ports. This came after a missile attack that cast doubt over whether Russia would honour a deal aimed at easing global food shortages caused by the war. President Volodymyr Zelensky denounced the strikes on Odesa as blatant "barbarism".

S’pore seen as safe place for first trip amid Covid-19

Hospitality observers and travellers say many tourists are coming here – and staying longer – because Singapore is perceived as a safe destination for their first trip since the Covid-19 pandemic hit in 2020.  Many are also here for medical procedures that require extended stays.

WORLD

California wildfire rages on amid US heatwave

A California wildfire ripped through thousands of hectares as millions of Americans sweltered through scorching heat, with already record-setting temperatures due to climb. Thousands of people have been evacuated, and 10 properties destroyed by the “explosive” blaze.

OPINION 

Are there pitfalls to living in the metaverse?

Proponents of the metaverse say virtual worlds will soon become ubiquitous, with real business use in commerce, marketing, entertainment and media, training, manufacturing and healthcare. Tech editor Irene Tham looks at whether  the metaverse can deliver as promised.

SINGAPORE

App shows littering still an issue in Singapore

Singapore may have a reputation  as a clean city, but data from a mobile app that tracks cleanups shows that this is not because people here do not litter. Since January, more than 100,000  pieces of litter, including cigarette butts, disposable masks and packaging materials, have been picked up in Singapore.

LIFE

Students do better when parents take part 

A National Institute of  Education survey found that students are more engaged 
with school and enjoy it more when their parents are  involved in activities such as volunteering, parent-teacher meetings or school events.  This is true even at the  secondary level.

The Straits Times on July 25, 2022

