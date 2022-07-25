THE BIG STORY

Ukraine is pressing ahead with efforts to restart grain exports from Odesa and other Black Sea ports. This came after a missile attack that cast doubt over whether Russia would honour a deal aimed at easing global food shortages caused by the war. President Volodymyr Zelensky denounced the strikes on Odesa as blatant "barbarism".

Hospitality observers and travellers say many tourists are coming here – and staying longer – because Singapore is perceived as a safe destination for their first trip since the Covid-19 pandemic hit in 2020. Many are also here for medical procedures that require extended stays.

WORLD

A California wildfire ripped through thousands of hectares as millions of Americans sweltered through scorching heat, with already record-setting temperatures due to climb. Thousands of people have been evacuated, and 10 properties destroyed by the “explosive” blaze.

OPINION

Proponents of the metaverse say virtual worlds will soon become ubiquitous, with real business use in commerce, marketing, entertainment and media, training, manufacturing and healthcare. Tech editor Irene Tham looks at whether the metaverse can deliver as promised.

SINGAPORE

Singapore may have a reputation as a clean city, but data from a mobile app that tracks cleanups shows that this is not because people here do not litter. Since January, more than 100,000 pieces of litter, including cigarette butts, disposable masks and packaging materials, have been picked up in Singapore.

LIFE

A National Institute of Education survey found that students are more engaged

with school and enjoy it more when their parents are involved in activities such as volunteering, parent-teacher meetings or school events. This is true even at the secondary level.