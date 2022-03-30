THE BIG STORY

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and United States Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin reaffirmed the defence ties between their countries and the importance of America's presence in the Asia-Pacific region. PM Lee, who is on a working visit in the US until Saturday, called on Mr Austin on Monday at the Pentagon.

Flexible work arrangements help in talent attraction and retention, ensure staff well-being and promote a diverse workforce, said companies that have implemented such practices. Trade associations expressed support for such arrangements but said more part-timers must be employed to augment the workforce.

WORLD

North Korea may be set to detonate its first nuclear bomb in more than four years, after workers were observed digging a passageway at a site where Pyongyang conducted all six of its previous nuclear tests. A test could come as soon as next month, when leader Kim Jong Un is preparing to mark the 110th anniversary of the birth of his grandfather, state founder Kim Il Sung.

WORLD

While both Ukraine and Russia have reported flexibility in their diplomatic positions during talks in Turkey, the obstacles to a ceasefire in the war remain formidable. To abandon Nato, Kyiv's demands for security guarantees from a number of key countries may not sit well with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

SINGAPORE

There were 37 workplace fatalities last year, close to the 39 deaths in pre-pandemic 2019. The figure for 2020 was lower at 30 amid disruptions to work due to the pandemic. The Ministry of Manpower is set to enhance surveillance on companies and improve worker training to make the workplace safer.

SPORT

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will be returning to Singapore on June 12 with UFC 275 at the Indoor Stadium. It will be the first time a UFC numbered, pay-per-view event is held in South-east Asia. Singapore will be just the third city outside the United States to host a UFC event since the pandemic struck.