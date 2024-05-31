N. Korea says Kim guided multiple rocket launchers demonstration

SEOUL - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guided a firing drill of 600mm "super-large" multiple rocket launchers, state media KCNA reported on May 31.

North Korea fired a salvo of at least 10 short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast, South Korea's military said on May 30, calling it a possible display for would-be buyers, including Russia.

Artillery troops successfully hit the target of an island located about 365km away as Mr Kim oversaw the demonstration at the launch site, KCNA reported.

Mr Kim also urged readiness by the country's nuclear force to carry out the mission of war deterrence as well as taking the initiative in case of war, the report added.

"Showers of fire for annihilation" during the drill showed North Korea's will to defend its sovereignty and react against the enemy, a later KCNA report about the event in English said.

The launch on May 30 using ballistic missile technology was condemned by the US State Department as reckless and violating multiple UN Security Council resolutions.

A separate column carried by KCNA on May 31 criticised the deployment of US RC-135U reconnaissance aircraft from Japan to the Korean peninsula on May 29, saying the aircraft and other reconnaissance assets by the South and the US infringed on North Korea's sovereignty.

South Korean media reported that a US military spy plane flew above the Seoul metropolitan area and waters off the west coast this week, citing flight trackers. REUTERS