Nine suffocate to death in Uganda New Year firework crowd crush

KAMPALA - At least nine people including a 10-year-old boy suffocated to death as crowds rushing to see a New Year’s firework display got stuck in a narrow corridor in a shopping mall near Uganda’s capital, police said.

People started pushing through a passage in the Freedom City Mall just after clocks struck midnight, the force said.

“Very many people got stuck as they were entering in large numbers to see fireworks. In doing so, many people suffocated to death. So far nine people are confirmed dead,” the police statement read.

People had been celebrating the New Year at the mall which is on a highway linking Kampala to Entebbe airport.

Police spokesman Luke Owoyesigyire said: “Emergency responders arrived on the scene and transported the injured individuals to the hospital, where nine were confirmed dead.”

He said “rash” acts and “negligence” had led to the tragedy.

The celebrations to welcome in 2023 were the first in the east African country in three years, after restrictions linked to the Covid-19 pandemic and security issues. REUTERS, AFP