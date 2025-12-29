Straitstimes.com header logo

Nine killed, including five children, in Suriname attack

Dec 28 - Nine people, including five children, were killed in Suriname after a man attacked them with a sharp object, police said in a statement on Sunday.

The man fatally attacked four adults and five children in Suriname's capital, Paramaribo, during the night from Saturday to early Sunday, police said.

A sixth child and an adult were also injured and sent to the hospital for treatment.

Officers shot the suspect in the legs during his arrest after he attacked police with a sharp object, authorities added. REUTERS

