Nine killed, 10 injured in South Africa shooting, police hunt for suspects

Dec 21 - Nine people were killed and 10 wounded in an early morning shooting in a township south-west of Johannesburg and authorities have launched a manhunt for the suspects, the South African Police Service said on Sunday.

The incident occurred just before 1 a.m. local time (2300 GMT) at a licensed tavern in Johannesburg's Bekkersdal township, the police said in a statement.

About 12 unknown suspects in a white minibus and a silver sedan opened fire at the tavern patrons and continued shooting randomly as they fled the scene, the police said, adding the motive for the shooting would be determined by investigation.

The injured have been taken to medical facilities for treatment, police added.

Bekkersdal is part of the Rand West City local municipality, whose website describes the township as being an area characterised by high levels of unemployment and poverty due to a decline in gold mining.

South Africa, Africa's biggest economy, has one of the world's highest murder rates, averaging about 60 a day. REUTERS