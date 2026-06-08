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Nine injured in shooting near England’s World Cup base camp

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The incident occurred roughly 6.4km from where England are set to train at the Swope Soccer Village (pictured).

The incident occurred roughly 6.4km from where England are set to train at the Swope Soccer Village (pictured).

PHOTO: SWOPE SOCCER VILLAGE/FACEBOOK

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Nine people sustained non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting near England’s World Cup base camp in Kansas City, Missouri, on June 6, days before the tournament is due to kick off.

Kansas City police said there were no suspects in custody and that at least three of the shooting victims were transported to local hospitals.

The incident occurred roughly 6.4km from where England are set to train at the Swope Soccer Village.

England have not arrived in Kansas City and are due to play a friendly against Costa Rica in Orlando, Florida, on June 10.

A spokesperson for the FA declined to comment.

Gun violence is common in the United States, where there were more than 400 mass shootings in 2025, according to the Gun Violence Archive. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.