'Nightmare': Stinky seaweed smothers French Caribbean beaches

CAPESTERRE-BELLE-EAU, France - Jose Viator was hoping tourists would flock to his beachside bar on the French archipelago of Guadeloupe, but he has been forced to close because of stinky brown seaweed.

“It’s a nightmare,” the 61-year-old said.

The pristine sand and turquoise Caribbean waters of his coastal village are usually a magnet for tourists at this time of year.

But a thick carpet of potentially toxic sargassum algae has washed up on the beach of Capesterre, filling the air with the smell of rotten eggs as it decomposes and keeping visitors at bay.

It is just one part of the Caribbean to have tackled excessive seaweed influx in recent years, in a phenomenon that has been linked to pollution and global warming.

More than a third of the sargassum washing up in Guadeloupe over the past 12 years has landed in Mr Viator’s village.

“We make a living from tourism, but we’re forced to close several months a year” because of the stench, he said.

The fumes also damage nearby houses and other property by eating away at metal, but insurance companies will not reimburse the damage, he said.

A digger ploughed up and down the beach nearby, scooping up clumps of the rotting seaweed so that a truck could ferry them away.

Mr Jean-Fernand Diabangouaya, a 54-year-old convenience store employee, said people were resigned to the influx of brown algae.

“We’re used to it. It’s been 12 years now,” he said.

Health risks

Since 2011, 40 per cent of the sargassum washing up in the Guadeloupe archipelago has landed in Capesterre, according to the authorities.

“We have always known sargassum, but since 2011 it’s really got worse,” Ms Sylvie Gustave-dit-Duflo, the vice-president of the Guadeloupe region in charge of environmental affairs, told AFP.

The decomposing algae emits around 30 gases in total, she said.

Among them, hydrogen sulphide (H2S) causes the rotting egg smell and is thought to have negative health effects if inhaled in large quantities.

Since mid-April, the local authorities have recommended that “vulnerable people” move away for the area after measuring the H2S concentration in the air.

Prolonged exposure to slightly higher levels can cause headaches and problems in some asthma patients, while a 2022 study has linked the rotting seaweed to an increased risk of pregnancy complications in women living on the coast.