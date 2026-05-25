Nigeria's Tinubu to run for second term after party primary win

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FILE PHOTO: Nigeria's president Bola Tinubu attends a panel discussion during the Africa CEO forum under the theme “The Scale Imperative: Why Africa Must Embrace Shared Ownership,” at the Kigali Convention Centre in Kigali, Rwanda, May 14, 2026. REUTERS/Jean Bizimana/File Photo

LAGOS, May 24 - Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu will seek a second and final four-year term in January after overwhelmingly defeating a little-known challenger in ruling party primaries, results showed on Sunday.

• The ruling All Progressives Congress party held its presidential primaries on Saturday after a surprise candidate, Stanley Osifo, challenged Tinubu.

• The president ended up getting nearly 11 million votes against 16,500 for Osifo.

• Tinubu has won plaudits from foreign investors after rolling out some of Nigeria's boldest reforms, including the removal of fuel and electricity subsidies, ending foreign exchange controls and overhauling the tax code.

• The president's chances of re-election were enhanced after an opposition pact to field a single candidate against Tinubu collapsed earlier this month.

• Tinubu came into office in 2023 after winning against his two main rivals, who unsuccessfully challenged the result in court, alleging the vote was rigged. Tinubu said he won fairly. REUTERS