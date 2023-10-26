Nigerian Supreme Court upholds President Tinubu's election win

ABUJA - Nigeria's Supreme Court on Thursday upheld President Bola Tinubu's election win, bringing to an end a legal challenge brought by his two main rivals, who argued that his victory was marred by irregularities. REUTERS
