Nigerian Supreme Court upholds President Tinubu's election win

Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu looks on after his swearing-in ceremony in Abuja, Nigeria May 29, 2023. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja/File Photo
Updated
October 26, 2023 at 11:10 PM
Published
October 26, 2023 at 6:41 PM

ABUJA - Nigeria's Supreme Court on Thursday upheld President Bola Tinubu's election win, bringing to an end a legal challenge brought by his two main rivals, who argued that his victory was marred by irregularities. REUTERS

