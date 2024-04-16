Nigerian regulator: No record of child deaths from recalled J&J cough syrup

Apr 16, 2024
Apr 16, 2024

ABUJA - A senior official at Nigeria's drug regulator said on Tuesday that the regulator had no record of children dying from a batch of cough syrup manufactured by Johnson & Johnson which had been recalled.

Nigeria's National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) last week announced a recall of a batch of J&J children's cough syrup after laboratory tests found an unacceptably high level of diethylene glycol.

Fraden Bitrus, NAFDAC's director of pharmacovigilance, told Reuters the regulator had been testing cough syrups because of deaths of children in Gambia and Cameroon since 2022. REUTERS

