Nigerian forces rescue 308 kidnap victims, presidency says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: Nigerian President Bola Tinubu arrives to attend the Africa Forward Summit 2026 at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), in Nairobi, Kenya, May 12, 2026. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi/File Photo

ABUJA, Aug 6 - Nigerian security forces have rescued 308 people abducted in separate attacks in northern Niger and Kwara states, in what President Bola Tinubu described as the largest same-day rescue operation carried out by a joint security team.

• The presidency said in a statement late on Wednesday that 163 of those rescued had been abducted from Woro community in Kwara's Kaiama district and another 145 from neighbouring Niger state.

• The victims in Kwara had been in captivity since February after gunmen attacked their community and killed at least 170 others in one of the most deadly attacks by gunmen this year.

• All the victims were freed from the Kainji Lake National Park forest in Niger state following an operation involving the armed forces, intelligence agency and police, the statement added.

• The presidency did not say whether any suspects were apprehended during the operation.

• Nigeria is struggling to curb kidnappings and armed attacks that have plagued parts of the country for years, undermining security, disrupting livelihoods and raising pressure on the government of Tinubu, who is seeking re-election for a second and final term in January.

• Tinubu on Tuesday approved pay rises of up to 80% for members of the armed forces, part of efforts to boost the morale and welfare of troops at the forefront of fighting insecurity. REUTERS