Nigerian ex-central bank chief remanded in custody pending bail hearing

ABUJA - A Nigerian court on Friday remanded former central bank governor Godwin Emefiele in custody on charges of procurement fraud, pending a bail hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

Emefiele pleaded not guilty to all 20 charges and applied for bail through his lawyers.

"The matter is hereby adjourned to Wednesday, November 22, for ruling on the bail application. Meanwhile, the defendant should be remanded in Kuje Correctional Centre pending the ruling on his bail," Justice Hamza Muazu said.

The main trial is set to start on Nov. 28, the judge said.

Last week, Emefiele was granted bail by a separate judge after successfully challenging five months in detention.

Emefiele, who has not commented publicly on the case, was

suspended by President Bola Tinubu on June 9 and was arrested a

day later.

He resigned in August while in detention, paving the way for the appointment of new central bank governor Olayemi Cardoso in September. REUTERS