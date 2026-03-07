Straitstimes.com header logo

Nigerian army kills 45 in Katsina clash

March 7 - At least 45 "bandits" were killed in a clash with Nigerian troops in the Danmusa area of Katsina state in northern Nigeria, according to a statement from the Katsina State Government on Saturday.

The violence followed an attack by armed gangs of men from neighboring Zamfara state who rode into Alhazawa village in Musawa on March 5 and attempted to steal cattle, the statement said.

The attackers returned the following day and encountered troops stationed at the army's Forward Operating Base in Dan Ali near Maidabino ward, leading to a clash in which the army killed 45 of the attackers, the statement said.

A captain and two soldiers died in the encounter, the statement added. REUTERS

Nigeria

Gangs

