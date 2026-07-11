Nigeria rescues schoolchildren, teachers abducted in Oyo, presidency says
LAGOS, July 10 - At least 39 schoolchildren and six teachers kidnapped by gunmen in Nigeria's southwestern Oyo state nearly two months ago have been rescued by security forces, a presidential spokesperson said on Friday.
• The students and teachers were abducted on May 15 when armed men targeted multiple schools in Oyo's Oriire district.
• Oyo officials had said one of the abducted teachers was killed in captivity.
• In a statement, presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga said eight kidnappers were arrested and are in custody.
• The statement quoted President Bola Tinubu saying his government "will get justice for these children and their teachers" and the family of the teacher "who the terrorists gruesomely murdered."
• Mass kidnappings by armed groups have become a major security challenge in Nigeria in recent years, with criminal gangs exploiting weak security and porous borders to target travelers, students and rural communities for cash and in-kind payments.
• Schools are often targeted, although such attacks are less frequent in the southwest of the country. REUTERS