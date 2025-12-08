Nigeria police probe suspected organ-harvesting ring after grisly discovery

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The suspected kidnapper allegedly owned a hotel and private mortuary, where police uncovered decomposed and mutilated corpses.

ABUJA – Police in south-east Nigeria’s Imo state sealed a hotel and private mortuary allegedly owned by a suspected kidnapper after a weekend raid uncovered decomposed and mutilated corpses, raising suspicions of illegal organ-harvesting operations.

Imo police spokesperson Henry Okoye said on Dec 8 that the raid was conducted at the Umuhu autonomous community in Ngor-Okpala district following intelligence on the suspect, who has now been declared wanted.

“Forensic experts have secured evidence... and all accomplices will be brought to justice,” Mr Okoye said after the raid, which included the Imo health commissioner, a pathologist, local officials, and vigilantes who were working with the police.

An investigation into suspected organ-harvesting operations has begun, he said in a statement.

Police also searched the suspect’s residence and recovered additional evidence, Mr Okoye said, without providing details.

Nigeria has been plagued by an escalating crime wave, with kidnapping gangs expanding into ritual killings and suspected organ-trafficking rings. REUTERS