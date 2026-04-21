Nigeria charges six over alleged coup plot to overthrow Tinubu

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

DeeperDive is a beta AI feature. Refer to full articles for the facts.

ABUJA, April 21 - Nigeria's government filed 13 criminal charges against six former security officials accused of plotting the violent overthrow of President Bola Tinubu's government last year, court documents showed on Tuesday.

Prosecutors charged a retired army major-general and others with treason, terrorism and terrorism financing. A seventh suspect, a former state governor, remains at large.

Attorney-General and Justice Minister Lateef Fagbemi filed the case on Monday at a federal court in Nigeria's capital Abuja. The suspects are due to be arraigned on Wednesday.

Defence lawyers were not immediately available for comment.

The case is the most serious treason prosecution since Tinubu took office in 2023, reflecting a push to tighten internal security at a time of economic strains, an Islamist insurgency in the north, and political frictions.

In October, Tinubu suddenly replaced the military's leadership in a sweeping shake-up described by an aide as a move to bolster security as threats rose. REUTERS