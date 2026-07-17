Nigeria brings home 1,490 citizens from South Africa after xenophobic attacks

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Supporters of the South African anti-immigrant group 'March and March' hold a demonstration, after an unofficial June 30 deadline set by anti-immigrant groups for undocumented migrants to leave the country had passed, in Umzimkhulu, South Africa, July 13, 2026. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

YENAGOA, Nigeria, July 16 - Nigeria has completed the voluntary evacuation of 1,490 citizens from South Africa following a series of xenophobic attacks, its foreign ministry said on Thursday, with the latest flight bringing 305 returnees home from Johannesburg.

• Foreign ministry spokesperson Kimiebi Ebienfa said a fifth evacuation flight carrying 305 returnees and two government officials arrived in Lagos on July 15.

• The government said the evacuation followed talks with South African authorities over security concerns linked to xenophobic attacks on foreign nationals, including Nigerians.

• Nigeria has condemned violence against its citizens in South Africa, including the deaths of at least two nationals allegedly assaulted by security officials.

• Despite strong bilateral ties with South Africa, Nigeria's position remains clear: xenophobia, racial intolerance and violence against its citizens are unacceptable, Kimiebi said. REUTERS