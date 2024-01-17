Blast in Nigeria kills two, injures dozens as buildings collapse

LAGOS - At least two people were killed and dozens injured when explosives stored at a private residence detonated in Nigeria’s Oyo state, its governor said on Jan 17.

Several houses collapsed due to the impact of the blast on Jan 16, witnesses said, sending panicked residents into the streets.

In a statement, Governor Seyi Makinde said there were two deaths while 77 people were being treated for injuries, though most of them had been discharged.

“Preliminary investigations by the security agencies revealed that illegal miners occupying one of the houses in Bodija had stored explosive devices there, which caused the blast,” he added.

The explosion was heard in the state’s capital of Ibadan, 130km from Nigeria’s commercial capital of Lagos.

Mr Makinde said search-and-rescue operations were under way and that the state government would provide temporary accommodation for those who lost their homes. REUTERS