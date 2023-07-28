Niger military chief backs coup leaders, but president defiant

NIAMEY - Niger’s armed forces chief on Thursday declared his support for troops who said they had overthrown the government, despite a defiant stand by the country’s elected president and an outcry from the world community.

The latest target of a coup in the turbulent Sahel, President Mohamed Bazoum has been confined at his residence since Wednesday by members of his presidential guard.

Late in the evening, their leaders, calling themselves the Defence and Security Forces (FDS), declared they had “decided to put an end to the regime,” and all institutions were being suspended, the borders closed and a night-time curfew imposed.

Armed forces chief General Abdou Sidikou Issa on Thursday swung his weight behind the putschists.

“The military command... has decided to subscribe to the declaration made by the Defence and Security Forces... in order to avoid a deadly confrontation,” he said in a statement.

Earlier, Mr Bazoum defiantly stood his ground as condemnation of the putsch swelled from African and international organisations and allies France and the United States.

“The hard-won (democratic) gains will be safeguarded,” Mr Bazoum said on Twitter, which is being rebranded as X.

“All Nigeriens who love democracy and freedom would want this.”

Foreign Minister Hassoumi Massoudou told France24 television there had been a “coup bid” but “the whole of the army was not involved”.

“We ask all the fractious soldiers to return to their ranks,” he said.

Pro-coup demonstrations

Several hundred people in Niamey and a similar number in the town of Dosso took part in shows of support for the coup leaders, AFP journalists saw.

In scenes redolent of what happened in Mali following a coup there in 2020, some held Russian flags and chanted anti-French and pro-Russian slogans.

“France was unable to take care of our problems – we need to take our destiny in hand,” said their leader, who gave his name as Issouf and said he worked in a garage.

Youths from the gathering in Niamey went to the headquarters of Mr Bazoum’s PNDS party and ransacked it, setting fire to cars.