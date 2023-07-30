Niger loses aid as Western countries condemn coup

NIAMEY - The European Union and France have cut off financial support to Niger and the United States has threatened to do the same after military leaders this week announced they had overthrown the democratically elected president, Mohamed Bazoum.

Niger is one of the poorest countries in the world, receiving close to US$2 billion (S$2.6 billion) a year in official development assistance, according to the World Bank.

It is also a key security partner of Western countries such as France, the former colonial power, and the US, which both use it as a base for their efforts to contain an Islamist insurgency in West and Central Africa’s Sahel region.

Previously seen as the most stable country among several unstable neighbours, Niger is the world’s seventh-biggest producer of uranium.

Niger’s foreign allies so far have refused to recognise the new military government led by General Abdourahamane Tchiani, previously head of the presidential guard, who officers declared head of state on Friday.

Mr Bazoum has not been heard from since early on Thursday when he was confined within the presidential palace, although the European Union, France and others say they still recognise him as the legitimate president.

“In addition to the immediate cessation of budget support, all cooperation actions in the domain of security are suspended indefinitely with immediate effect,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement.

The French foreign ministry said France had suspended all development aid and budget support to Niger with immediate effect. It demanded a prompt return to constitutional order with elected president Mr Bazoum back in charge.

Niger is a key partner of the European Union in helping curb the flow of irregular migrants from sub-Saharan Africa. The EU also has a small number of troops in Niger for a military training mission.