Niger gives US ambassador 48 hours to leave country -AFP

Updated
26 sec ago
Published
28 sec ago

WASHINGTON - Niger has given the U.S. ambassador to the country 48 hours to leave, AFP reported on Friday.

The new U.S. Ambassador to Niger Kathleen Fitzgibbons only arrived in the capital, Niamey, earlier this month.

The U.S. Department of State did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The United States has been pressing for a diplomatic resolution of the crisis that erupted on July 26 when Niger military officers seized power, deposed President Mohamed Bazoum and placed him under house arrest. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top