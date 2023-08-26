Niger gives US ambassador 48 hours to leave country -AFP

WASHINGTON - Niger has given the U.S. ambassador to the country 48 hours to leave, AFP reported on Friday.

The new U.S. Ambassador to Niger Kathleen Fitzgibbons only arrived in the capital, Niamey, earlier this month.

The U.S. Department of State did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The United States has been pressing for a diplomatic resolution of the crisis that erupted on July 26 when Niger military officers seized power, deposed President Mohamed Bazoum and placed him under house arrest. REUTERS