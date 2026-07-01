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Niger arrests at least 16 for same-sex sexual acts, judicial source says

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NIAMEY, July 1 - The West African country of Niger has arrested at least 16 people after introducing prison sentences and fines for same-sex sexual acts, a judicial source told Reuters.

• The source said that high-ranking officials working for customs and police forces as well as several civilians had been arrested.

• The official gazette dated March 27 says that sexual relations with a person of the same sex are punishable by prison terms of five to 10 years and fines of 10 million to 100 million CFA francs ($18,000 to $180,000).

• "The operation is ongoing. It will target certain facilities where people of the same sex live together," the source said, referring to army barracks and college campuses.

• According to the document seen by Reuters, people found to be in a same-sex marriage could receive prison sentences of 10 to 20 years.

• People operating LGBTQ organisations will be fined 50 million to 500 million CFA francs, the document says.

• A government spokesperson did not reply to a request for comment.

• West African countries including Senegal and Burkina Faso have passed anti-LGBTQ legislation in recent months. In Niger, the law previously banned same-sex marriage but did not include penalties for same-sex relations.($1 = 569.2500 CFA francs) REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.