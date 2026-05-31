Straitstimes.com header logo

Nicaraguan indigenous leader Brooklyn Rivera dies in state custody,  news outlet reports

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: MIskito Indian rebel leader Brooklyn Rivera (R) makes a point during a press conference in Managua while fellow leader Stedman Fagoth looks on/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: MIskito Indian rebel leader Brooklyn Rivera (R) makes a point during a press conference in Managua while fellow leader Stedman Fagoth looks on/File Photo

REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge

BUENOS AIRES, May 31 - Nicaraguan indigenous leader and former lawmaker Brooklyn Rivera has died in state custody aged 73, the 100% Noticias news service reported on Sunday, citing family sources.

The report follows government confirmation last week of his detention since 2023 after demands for proof of life from his family, the U.S. government and United Nations representatives.

Rivera was arrested in September 2023 as part of a government crackdown on political dissent, according to human rights groups. He was a sitting lawmaker at the time and his family has said the government never formally admitted he was being held and denied family members visitation rights.

Wednesday's confirmation of Rivera's detention was accompanied by photographs showing him bedridden, intubated and severely emaciated. The Interior Ministry described his condition as "delicate, with mechanical ventilation through a tracheotomy and intravenous feeding" owing to "multiple organ failure, a cirrhotic liver and an active lung infection."

The U.S. Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs denounced the statement, accusing the Nicaraguan government of attempting to conceal its role in the "cruel treatment and current condition" of Rivera.

Rivera had fought against Nicaragua's first Sandinista government (1979-1990) as a leader of the Misurasata militia alongside the Contra rebels. His political party, Yatama, was initially an opponent of President Daniel Ortega but later became an ally after Ortega returned to power in 2007.

In October 2023, the indigenous Yatama party said the government had banned it from running in elections. REUTERS

See more on

Human rights

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.