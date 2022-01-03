Newborn baby found in toilet bin of plane that landed in Mauritius: BBC

LONDON - A newborn baby was found in the toilet bin of a plane that had just landed in Mauritius on New Year's Day, the BBC reported on Monday (Jan 3).

The baby was found by airport staff in an Air Mauritius aircraft when the officials were making a routine customs check after the plane landed at Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport, Mauritius' main airport, on Jan 1.

The officials became suspicious after finding blood-stained toilet paper.

They found the abandoned baby and rushed the boy to a public hospital for treatment, BBC reported on its website.

A 20-year-old woman from Madagascar who was suspected of having given birth on the flight was arrested, the report said.

She had initially denied the baby was hers, but was made to undergo a medical examination to confirm she had just given birth.

The woman arrived in Mauritius on a two-year work permit, BBC said.