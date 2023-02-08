New Zealand recovers over $400 million of cocaine floating at sea

SYDNEY - New Zealand authorities on Wednesday said they recovered 3.2 tonnes of cocaine worth more than NZ$500 million (S$418.5 million), believed to be bound for Australia and found floating at sea.

New Zealand Police said it collected the drugs from the Pacific Ocean in a joint operation with the New Zealand Customs Service and the New Zealand Defence Force.

A police photo showed the haul, apparently before recovery, in a net supported on the ocean surface by floats.

No arrests have been made yet.

“This is one of the single biggest seizures of illegal drugs by the authorities in this country,” Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said in a statement.

“While this disrupts the syndicate’s operations, we remain vigilant given the lengths we know these groups will go to circumvent coming to law enforcement’s attention,” he added. REUTERS