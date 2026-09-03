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New US tariffs on drones take effect

Drones with a take-off weight exceeding 25kg, as well as those with thermal imaging capabilities and docking stations, face a 100 per cent tariff. Smaller drones face a 25 per cent duty.

WASHINGTON – New US tariffs of up to 100 per cent took effect on Sept 3 on drones and certain components, as Washington pushes to lower its import reliance in an industry that China dominates.

US President Donald Trump signed an order setting out the duties in August, as the White House flagged “the national security threat posed by imports of drones and their components”. The order also aims to boost domestic supply chains.

Drones with a take-off weight exceeding 25kg, as well as those with thermal imaging capabilities and docking stations, face a 100 per cent tariff.

Smaller drones face a 25 per cent duty.

Some components of drones that are “not particularly sensitive” will also face duties, but those come into effect only on Feb 9, 2027 .

China expressed opposition to the planned tariffs shortly after they were unveiled by Trump, with Beijing urging Washington to withdraw the duties.

A commerce ministry spokesman said the tariffs would “disrupt the global drone supply chain and further undermine a fair and competitive market environment”.

He said China firmly opposed the move.

Chinese company DJI, which was founded in 2006, has captured more than two-thirds of the global drone market in recent years, according to several studies.

Since 2022, however, DJI has been on a US list of Chinese firms linked to the country’s military and subject to restrictions on access to US technology. DJI has fought its inclusion on the list. AFP