New UN database to help countries tap climate 'loss and damage' fund

NEW DELHI - When top-strength Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico in September 2017, bringing a big storm surge, torrential rain and howling winds, roads, bridges and the power network were obliterated.

The US island territory - which was already suffering an economic recession - came to a standstill amid electricity outages, severe flooding, and food and water shortages.

The US government reported the deaths of just 64 people - a figure that was soon contested by researchers.

In 2018, a randomised survey of about 3,300 households across Puerto Rico estimated deaths from the storm at 4,645 – more than 70 times higher than the official figure.

Two other studies, drawing on population registration data and the numbers of people displaced by the hurricane, put the human toll at 1,139 and 2,975 excess deaths respectively in the months following the disaster.

The Puerto Rico example was used by the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) in a working paper last year to highlight the gaps in how data related to “loss and damage” from disasters fuelled by climate change is recorded.

“Such wide-ranging estimates underline the importance of strengthening official statistics, and addressing difficulties that data experts encounter,” it noted.

Challenges to data collection often lead to underestimates of how disasters impact on people and economies, UN officials and climate justice advocates told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

They called for better data reporting systems to enable the new UN loss and damage fund, set up in December at the COP28 climate summit, to help vulnerable countries repair damage, recover from losses, and become more resilient to disasters.

Mr Harjeet Singh, global engagement director at the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty Initiative, said vulnerable countries should be able to get support from the UN-hosted “Santiago Network” to share knowledge on loss and damage, so they can produce data and develop response strategies “on their own”.

This, he added, is “the bedrock for the effective operation of the loss and damage fund” and will help governments overcome weak technical expertise “which severely hinders their ability to respond effectively to present and future (climate) impacts.”

Given the limitations of current databases, UNDRR is collaborating with the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) and the United Nations Development Programme to create a new global “disaster losses and damages” tracking system.

It will replace the existing UNDRR disaster database, DesInventar, which mainly collects official data and is used by more than 100 governments.

The other main open-source global database on disasters, EM-DAT, is run by the Belgium-based Centre for Research on the Epidemiology of Disasters and compiles information from a range of sources, including UN agencies, aid groups and the media.