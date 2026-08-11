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New transmission from animals likely caused Congo-Uganda Ebola outbreak, study says

FILE PHOTO: Red Cross workers walk in a formation as they disinfect Rwampara general hospital before handling the body of a person who died of Ebola, as aid agencies intensify efforts to contain a new Ebola outbreak involving the Bundibugyo strain, in Rwampara outside Bunia, Ituri province, Democratic Republic of Congo, May 21, 2026. REUTERS/Gradel Muyisa Mumbere/File Photo

DAKAR, Aug 11 - The ongoing Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo concerns a previously unseen variant of the rare Bundibugyo species of the virus, indicating it stemmed from a new transmission from animals to humans rather than from variants linked to earlier outbreaks, a new study said.

• Researchers from Congo, Uganda, Belgium and other countries analysed the genetic make-up of virus samples from 22 patients in Congo and Uganda and found the outbreak strain was genetically distinct from previous Bundibugyo Ebola viruses seen in outbreaks in 2007 and 2012.

• The findings, published on Monday in the journal Nature Medicine, suggest the outbreak began with a fresh animal-to-human transmission event and was then spread between people.

• The study did not identify the animal source of the outbreak, but Ebola viruses are known to spill over periodically from infected animals to humans.

• The genetic analysis helped confirm that cases detected in Uganda were linked to the outbreak in Congo.

• The study's authors said wider access to testing and virus sequencing could help detect future Ebola outbreaks earlier and improve efforts to contain them.

• There is no approved vaccine or treatment for Bundibugyo, although candidate vaccines and treatments are under development.

• The outbreak was declared on May 15 and has surpassed 2,000 deaths, with 4,381 confirmed cases so far, according to the latest government data. REUTERS