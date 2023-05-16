New threat to privacy? Scientists sound alarm over newly developed DNA tool

PARIS - The traces of genetic material that humans constantly shed wherever they go could soon be used to track individual people, or even whole ethnic groups, scientists said on Monday, warning of a looming “ethical quagmire”.

A recently developed technique can glean a huge amount of information from tiny samples of genetic material called environmental DNA, or eDNA, that humans and animals leave behind everywhere – including in the air.

The tool could lead to a range of medical and scientific advances, and could even help track down criminals, according to the authors of a new study published in the journal Nature Ecology & Evolution.

But it also poses a vast range of concerns around consent, privacy and surveillance, they added.

Humans spread their DNA – which carries genetic information specific to each person – everywhere, by shedding skin or hair cells, coughing out droplets, or in waste water flushed down toilets.

In recent years, scientists have been increasingly collecting the eDNA of wild animals, in the hopes of helping threatened species.

For the new research, scientists at the University of Florida’s Whitney Laboratory for Marine Bioscience had been focused on collecting the eDNA of endangered sea turtles.

‘Human genetic bycatch’

But the international team of researchers inadvertently collected a massive amount of human eDNA, which they called “human genetic bycatch”.

Dr David Duffy, a wildlife disease genomic professor at the Whitney Laboratory who led the project, said they were “consistently surprised” by the amount and quality of the human eDNA they collected.

“In most cases the quality is almost equivalent to if you took a sample from a person,” he said.

The scientists collected human eDNA from nearby oceans, rivers and towns, as well as from areas far from human settlements.

Struggling to find a sample not tainted by humans, they went to a section of a remote Florida island inaccessible to the public.

It was free of human DNA – at least until a member of the team walked barefoot along the beach. They were then able to detect eDNA from a single footprint in the sand.

In Dr Duffy’s native Ireland, the team found human DNA all along a river, with the exception of the remote mountain stream at its source.

Taking samples from the air of a veterinary hospital, the team captured eDNA that matched the staff, their animal patient and viruses common in animals.