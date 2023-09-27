New IMF funds for Sri Lanka may face delay after review sees revenue shortfall

COLOMBO - The International Monetary Fund did not reach a staff-level agreement with Sri Lanka in its first review under a US$2.9 billion (S$4 billion) bailout package, due to a potential shortfall in government revenue generation, the Fund said on Wednesday.

Speaking after a two-week visit to the country, IMF delegation head Peter Breuer said a second tranche of about US$330 million under a lending programme would only be released after the IMF reaches a staff-level agreement.

He said there was no fixed timeline on when that would take place.

"Sri Lanka has made commendable progress in implementing difficult but much-needed reforms. These efforts are bearing fruit as the economy is showing tentative signs of stabilisation," the IMF said in a statement.

"The team will continue its discussions in the context of the First Review with the goal of reaching a staff-level agreement in the near term."

The IMF delegation said despite early signs of stabilisation, full economic recovery is not yet assured and growth momentum remains subdued.

In the last six months Sri Lanka has seen its runaway inflation drop to 1.3 per cent in September, its currency appreciate by about 12 per cent and foreign exchange reserves improve.

But the island has struggled to improve its revenue with additional measures likely to be taken in the upcoming budget in mid-November.

Despite revenue mobilisation having improved relative to 2022, the IMF said revenue was expected to fall short of initial projections by nearly 15 per cent by year end.

"While partially due to economic factors, the onus of fiscal adjustment would fall on public expenditure if there were no efforts to recoup this shortfall. This could weaken the government's ability to provide essential public services and undermine the path to debt sustainability."

Sri Lanka's international bonds were unmoved by the news, trading slightly higher on the day.

The bonds are still in deeply distressed territory, trading between 46-48 cents to the dollar, Tradeweb data showed.